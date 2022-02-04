Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 440 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,165 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

