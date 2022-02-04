GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $2,228,260.14 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:GATX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.55. 132,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $107.33.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GATX in the second quarter worth about $6,040,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 377.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
