GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $2,228,260.14 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GATX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.55. 132,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GATX in the second quarter worth about $6,040,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 377.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

