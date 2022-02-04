Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

GNK stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $657.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,212.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 78,288 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

