GeyserCoin Reaches Market Cap of $11,046.72 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,046.72 and $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74,382.59 or 1.79699999 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,667,978 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

