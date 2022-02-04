GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 50,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 24.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, copper, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds.

