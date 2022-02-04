Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SERA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of SERA opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07. Sera Prognostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

