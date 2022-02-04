Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.12

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. The company had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

