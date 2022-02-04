goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHMEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.16. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605. goeasy has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average of $144.65.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

