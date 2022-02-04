Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,451,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Gold Fields worth $60,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gold Fields by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.32 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.