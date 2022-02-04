Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Has $8 Million Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the quarter. E2open Parent accounts for about 1.4% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETWO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 188,254 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

ETWO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

