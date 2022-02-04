Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,103,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,833 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $25,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 574,801 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

