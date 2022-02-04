Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 15,073 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $25,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,842,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,734.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 104,523 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $160.56 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $152.52 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

