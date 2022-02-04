Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.76. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 11,510 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$145.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.51.

Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

