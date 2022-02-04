Greenleaf Trust Invests $226,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after acquiring an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

