Gries Financial LLC Buys 16,415 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 553.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859,766. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

