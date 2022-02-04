Gries Financial LLC Sells 4,754 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,927 shares of company stock worth $10,299,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $108.73. 38,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,058. The company has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.