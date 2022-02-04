Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GNAC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Group Nine Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $15,404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter worth $342,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 218.7% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 408,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 280,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.