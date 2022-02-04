Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.58 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $96,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

