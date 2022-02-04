Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,985 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RJF traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.46. 2,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.