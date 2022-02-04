Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,576 shares of company stock worth $5,924,269. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.49. 11,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,858. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

