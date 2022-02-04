Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 4,934 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 103,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,427,063. The firm has a market cap of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

