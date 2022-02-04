Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 178.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,250,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Cleveland Research started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $4,518,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 482,660 shares of company stock worth $22,570,183 over the last three months.

UiPath stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.