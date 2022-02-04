Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,342,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.12. The company had a trading volume of 65,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $550.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

