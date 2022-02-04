Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PayPal by 95.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after acquiring an additional 809,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.43.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 339,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612,340. The stock has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.85 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.