Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 9,161 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,296,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,523. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a market capitalization of $396.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

