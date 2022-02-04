Gs Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 8,211 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.5% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.04. 1,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

