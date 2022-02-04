Gs Investments Inc. Invests $173,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 79,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 104.49%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.