Gs Investments Inc. Invests $487,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

TIP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,814. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

