Gs Investments Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gs Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.3% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.05.

PYPL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.53. The company had a trading volume of 225,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612,340. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.85 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

