GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 13,666 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. 4,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

