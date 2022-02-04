GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$20.76 on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
