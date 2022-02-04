GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$20.76 on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.