GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $80.42. 476,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,894. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,724,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

