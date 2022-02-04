Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.18) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.51) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON:HFD opened at GBX 315 ($4.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £689.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of GBX 254.50 ($3.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 341.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 336.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

