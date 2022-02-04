Harvard Management Co. Inc. Sells 915 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $104.15. 4,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.33 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.