Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.90. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

