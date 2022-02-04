Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Hawkins has increased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.90. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $41.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
