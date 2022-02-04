Head-To-Head Comparison: Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) and The Competition

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) is one of 322 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Medalist Diversified REIT to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $9.28 million -$8.18 million -0.79 Medalist Diversified REIT Competitors $747.23 million $34.82 million 22.81

Medalist Diversified REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -65.08% -40.25% -8.57% Medalist Diversified REIT Competitors 16.02% 2.23% 1.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Medalist Diversified REIT Competitors 3567 14518 14409 355 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 114.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medalist Diversified REIT competitors beat Medalist Diversified REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

