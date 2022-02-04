Head to Head Review: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

This table compares Old Point Financial and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 14.77% 7.06% 0.66% UBS Group 22.02% 13.15% 0.71%

This table compares Old Point Financial and UBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.24 $8.44 million $1.61 15.12 UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.97 $6.56 billion $2.13 9.56

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Old Point Financial pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UBS Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Old Point Financial and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A UBS Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

UBS Group has a consensus target price of $19.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.87%. Given UBS Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Summary

UBS Group beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.