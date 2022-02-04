HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 191,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 134,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,827. The company has a market cap of $751.18 million, a PE ratio of 104.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

