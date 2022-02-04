Hedget (HGET) Tops One Day Volume of $224,061.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005420 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $224,061.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hedget Profile

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

