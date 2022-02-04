Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $199.96

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $199.96 and last traded at $201.93, with a volume of 1283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,979,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after buying an additional 242,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after buying an additional 159,776 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

