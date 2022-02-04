Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $199.96

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $199.96 and last traded at $201.93, with a volume of 1283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.75.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,979,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after buying an additional 242,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after buying an additional 159,776 shares during the period.
About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
