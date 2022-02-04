Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $583.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,132,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

