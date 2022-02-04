Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €68.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.69 ($96.28).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA HEN3 opened at €70.70 ($79.44) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.43. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.