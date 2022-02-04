Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.69 ($96.28).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €70.70 ($79.44) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €73.57 and a 200-day moving average of €78.43.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

