Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €85.69 ($96.28).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €70.70 ($79.44) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €78.43. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

