Hershey Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Dada Nexus comprises approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of DADA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. 4,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.