Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 612,933 Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 612,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Springwater Special Situations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter worth $2,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

Springwater Special Situations stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,474. Springwater Special Situations Corp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.