Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $16.76 Million in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,710,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,763,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of International Media Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $949,000.

International Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

