Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,740 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $24,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $19,571,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 4.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 811,618 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $10,564,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 30.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 657,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 151,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPHY opened at $9.75 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

