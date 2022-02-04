HighPeak Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

HPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 124.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

