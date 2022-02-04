HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 154,275 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of CME Group worth $58,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $2,470,920. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $241.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.69 and a 12-month high of $242.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

